Age in America: a Scripps News special report

Scripps News and WorkingNation present Age in America, an investigation of the challenges facing younger and older Americans.

From the workplace to the marketplace to the places we all live — in this Scripps News and WorkingNation special, we examine discrimination against older Americans.

We explain the negative and inaccurate stereotypes and show the damaging impact they have not just on individuals, but on families, communities, businesses and society as a whole.

Why is ageism so ingrained in our culture? And how should we as a society address it going forward? We speak with a roundtable of experts and officials about the problems we face, and how to solve them.

