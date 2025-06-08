Two people in critical condition after skydiving plane crashes in Tennessee

Authorities said a plane crashed Sunday in Tullahoma, Tennessee — about 75 miles southeast of Nashville.

There were reportedly approximately 16 to 20 people on the plane. Four individuals were taken to the hospital, two of them with critical injuries. The other two sustained non-critical injuries.

The aircraft was reportedly a Tullahoma skydiving plane that crashed after clipping some trees near an airport.

Local authorities are at the scene, and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are on their way to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

