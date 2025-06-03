Three rescued after plane crashes into ocean off coast of Florida

Three individuals were saved in a dramatic overnight rescue after their single-engine plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Vero Beach, Florida.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office detailed the incident on social media, noting it took place approximately four miles east of the Vero Beach Regional Airport. A coordinated rescue effort involving multiple agencies helped locate and save the survivors.



"Thanks to the quick action and teamwork of IRCSO marine units, IR Shores Public Safety Dept, Vero Beach Police Dept, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Air and Marine Operations Agents, Indian River County Fire Rescue, FWC and two helicopter crews, all three individuals were located and rescued," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "

"We’re incredibly grateful for the quick response and collaboration of all the agencies involved, your efforts made this life-saving rescue possible," it added.

Sheriff’s office helicopters spotted the individuals in the water and directed rescue boats to the scene. A rescue swimmer was also deployed to provide assistance.

The identities of the rescued three have not been released. Following the rescue, they were transported to a nearby U.S. Coast Guard station.

Authorities from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.