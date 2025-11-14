Sophisticated scammers targeting job seekers with industry-specific schemes

Eamonn Carr has a warning for job-seekers.

He received a job offer after he listed his contact information in the Maryland Film Office directory.

"Put in their name, info and resume and you're just in a directory that assistant directors or producers can kind of go to if they need extra hands on a project, so that they contact you," Carr said.

As a recent college graduate, Carr was looking for production work. So when someone claiming to be film producer Jamie Buckner offered him a job, he listened.

"They said they wanted to take me on as a production assistant and that they were willing to pay $1,500, which is way more than I think anyone is ever paid to be a production assistant," Carr said.

But he wanted to know more about the opportunity and sent his name, address, and phone number as requested.

"They sent, like it was a whole list of like lighting equipment, and they said they were going to pay me up front and that they would walk me through purchasing the equipment and everything, and that's when it really clicked for me that it was like definitely not legitimate," Carr said.

The scammer even asked to meet at a local restaurant. Instead, Carr reached out to someone he trusted — his mother, Nancy, who works with AARP to warn others about scams.

"So I just sent her screenshots of some of the emails I received, and I was like, 'Hey, does this look like a scam?' And she said yes," Carr said.

"Anyone in my circle, I want them to have good things and so I didn't want to automatically, you know, be the negative person saying this isn't real, but it only took me a few seconds to really get out of the ether and say no, this really isn't real," Carr's mother said.

Job scams are on the rise, with 75,364 reports in the first half of the year and a median loss of $2,100, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

"We've got people who've been furloughed. The job market here is really tight, and so there are a lot of people, especially with the holidays coming, there are a lot of people who are looking, if not for a permanent job, they're looking for at least a gig to get them through," Nancy Carr said.

Her advice for anyone who thinks they may be targeted by a scam is to pause, reflect and protect: Don’t act too quickly, and take a moment to consider whether the offer and pay make sense.

She advises to also search the name of the company or hiring manager plus the words "scam" or "complaint." That's how Eamonn found a warning about this job scam online.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Commerce, which is connected to the Maryland Film Office, said: "We are aware of this scam which apparently has been going on for quite a while. It has been reported to the state police for their follow up. Also we do not believe the Maryland Crew and Resource Directory is where they are getting names from."

The Scripps News Group also reached out to the talent agency representing the real Jamie Buckner, but has not yet heard back.

"You want it to work. You want it to be the job. But you just have to really reflect, talk to other people about it. Have you had experience with this company? Have you had experience with this kind of work?" Nancy Carr recommended.

No legitimate employer will send you a check, ask you to deposit it, and then buy equipment or send money back. When that check bounces, you're left owing the bank.

Click here for additional information from the FTC on how to spot and avoid job scams.

This story was originally published by Mallory Sofastaii with the Scripps News Group in Baltimore.