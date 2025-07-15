Pentagon pulls officials from Aspen Security Forum over 'values' dispute

The Pentagon has withdrawn senior officials from participating in this year’s Aspen Security Forum.

The annual forum, which kicks off Tuesday in Aspen, Colorado, is a high-profile gathering of national security experts, military leaders, lawmakers and policymakers.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told Scripps News in a statement that the department decided not to send representatives because the forum’s “values do not align with the values of the Department of Defense.”

Officials originally scheduled to attend included the head of the U.S. Space Force, the admiral in charge of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the general in charge of U.S. Special Operations Command.

In response to the Pentagon’s withdrawal, the Aspen Security Forum told Scripps News, “We will miss the participation of the Pentagon, but our invitations remain open.”

Separately, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has also pulled out of the conference. Cornyn, who is running for reelection, had been scheduled to appear Friday on a panel alongside Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Mark Warner, D-Va. Cornyn did not give a reason for his cancellation.

The Aspen Security Forum describes itself as a “resolutely nonpartisan” platform that fosters public and private dialogue on global security challenges. In addition to defense policy, this year’s agenda includes discussions on artificial intelligence, deepfake technology and emerging threats in cyberspace.

