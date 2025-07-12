Virginia military base renamed Fort Lee to honor Black Medal of Honor recipient, not Confederate general

A military installation in Virginia has returned to its former name but with a new honoree, as Fort Gregg-Adams was officially renamed Fort Lee during a ceremony Friday morning.

"We mark the transition between two proud chapters in our installations history," Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski said at the ceremony.

The name change is part of President Donald Trump's directive to restore the original names of seven military bases that were previously renamed due to their Confederate ties.

While the base has reclaimed its original name, it now honors a different historical figure. Rather than Confederate General Robert E. Lee, the installation now pays tribute to Private Fitz Lee, a Black soldier from Dinwiddie County who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions as a Buffalo Soldier during the Spanish-American War in Cuba.

"Horribly wounded as a result. He actually is awarded his Medal of Honor not in Cuba, but in Fort Bliss, Texas while he is in the hospital recovering from wounds. Eventually he moves to the Fort Leavenworth, Kansas area," Fort Lee command historian Tim Gilhool said. "[He] unfortunately, tragically dies at the age of 33."

While officials were unable to find any descendants of Lee, but representatives from the county where he was born in and the regiment he served with were on-hand to recognize his honor.

"Names shape legacy and today that legacy bears the name, again, of a Dinwiddie son who stood for something greater than himself," Dinwiddie County Administrator Kevin Massengill said.

Members of groups associated with the Buffalo Soldiers attended the ceremony, expressing pride that the base now honors someone who served with such distinction.

"This is a great honor for us and it's actually very wonderful to be here to participate in this event," 9th/10th Horse Cavalry Association National President Nina Amos said.

Despite the name change, military officials emphasized that the legacies of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams – for whom the base was named two years ago – will not be forgotten.

"Their stories will remain vital parts of this installation and our museum collections," Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue of Fort Lee, said. "We are committed to ensuring their legacies are preserved and honored as they help shape the post its accomplishments and our ethos into the center of excellence it is today."

Base leadership displays and names for Gregg and Adams will remain on site, including gates and street signs. Officials are also developing plans to further highlight the story of Private Fitz Lee and the Buffalo Soldiers throughout the installation.

—

This article was written by Cameron Thompson for Scripps News Richmond.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.