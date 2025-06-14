Tanks, choppers and fireworks: Army’s 250th turns into DC spectacle

All week long, aircraft, tanks and armored vehicles have been arriving in Washington, D.C, for one reason — the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

"This is like a big recruiting event, telling the story of the U.S. Army and its rich history, its rich heritage that's existed for 250 years," said Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, the director of public affairs for the III Armored Corps.

Officials started planning for the big anniversary two years ago, but the event grew in size and scope when President Donald Trump returned to the White House and wanted to add a parade.

"We've been planning this since probably about mid-April," said Lt. Col. Patrick Husted from the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region for the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. "Just trying to get all the pieces to come together and have everyone on the same sheet of music, that's been challenging. I'm not gonna say it's been difficult or impossible. It has been challenging," he said.

Ninety of the vehicles being featured in the parade were transported nearly 2,000 miles from Texas by train. From Abrams tanks and armored vehicles to mobile rocket launchers, Army officials say they're showing off the strength of the military's oldest branch.

"When you put an Abrams tank together with a Bradley with a Paladin firing artillery, and you put an Apache helicopter overhead, and that is combined arms warfare at its best," said Sztalkoper.

In the air, Black Hawk, Apache and Chinook helicopters will be flying in formation 300 feet above the ground. The pilots and crew from the Army's 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade are excited for the unique opportunity they'll get to experience – flying of the National Mall.

"It's a unique opportunity to be here. This is a very controlled airspace and it's awesome to be able to fly over these historic locations and be part of this big event," explained

Beyond the choppers, parade-goers will also see some antique aircraft flying over their heads.

"There's WWII-era aircraft that are gonna be flying. Some bombers and some P-51s that will fly. There's some vintage Vietnam aircraft that will fly as well, some helicopters. There's a really good mix of aviation for the parade."

On the ground, nearly 7,000 soldiers will march as the Army showcases its evolution — from the Revolutionary War to World Wars I and II, and through the global war on terror.

But with an estimated price tag as high as $45 million, even some Republicans in Congress wonder if the cost of the parade is worth it.

"A lion doesn't have to tell you, it's a lion. Everybody else in the jungle knows. And we're a lion. I would save the money," said Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

Saturday isn't just about the parade and the major equipment. The celebration also includes a day-long festival, a fitness competition and a major fireworks show to end the day.

