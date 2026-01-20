Trump to address housing costs, credit card rates at economic summit

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a major economic speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, focusing on housing affordability and financial reforms that could impact millions of Americans.

The speech, which has been promoted for weeks as a significant economic moment, will outline Trump's plan to make it easier for Americans to access their 401(k) retirement funds to purchase their first homes. Currently, people can tap into their 401(k)s for home purchases, but face substantial penalties if they are under a certain age.

Trump has also suggested banning large investors from buying single-family homes.

Trump may also address his recent call for banks and credit card companies to cap interest rates at 10%, a deadline he set for Tuesday. The Trump White House has shared research suggesting this cap could save Americans $100 billion. However, banks have pushed back on this directive, and credit card interest rates remain unchanged as of Tuesday.

The president's decision to deliver this economic message from Switzerland, rather than a domestic location like Pennsylvania or Michigan, reflects the strategic importance of the Davos summit. The annual gathering brings together top CEOs and financial leaders from around the world, providing Trump an opportunity to engage directly with key economic decision-makers.

While the speech is intended to focus on affordability and economic policy, Trump's meetings with European counterparts regarding his interest in Greenland may overshadow the economic messaging.

The Trump administration has positioned this year as focused on affordability and economic issues, though various other policy initiatives have competed for attention.