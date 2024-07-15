Extra security approved for vice presidential contender J.D. Vance following shooting at Trump rally

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is providing security for U.S. Senator and top vice president contender J.D. Vance after former President Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday.

Gov. Mike DeWine approved a request for security, according to the governor's spokesperson, Dan Tierney. Vance lives in the Cincinnati area, so troopers are monitoring his home.

When asked who requested the details, Tierney responded that he couldn't comment further. Ohio State Highway Patrol also couldn't elaborate.

"For safety reasons, the patrol does not discuss specific details related to security operations," Lt. Ray Santiago said.

The 39-year-old Republican businessman and author is one of the front runners for vice president on Trump's presidential ticket.

Trump was shot in the ear but said he was doing fine after a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. One person in the crowd was killed, and two other people were in critical condition, according to the Butler County District Attorney.

The violence came just before the Republican National Convention was set to begin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Scripps News political team in Milwaukee reported security was being ramped-up inside the Fiserv Forum, an arena in downtown Milwaukee where the RNC will be held.

Authorities say 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was responsible for the shooting. The Associated Press reported that law enforcement said investigators found bomb-making materials in the suspect's vehicle and home, located in a suburb outside of Pittsburgh about an hour away from where the shooting at that Trump rally happened.

Vance blamed President Joe Biden's language writing, "Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Sunday night.

Biden addresses America from the Oval Office, says violence is never the answer

This story was originally published by Morgan Trau at Scripps News Cleveland.