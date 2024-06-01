Woman killed in shooting outside Amazon warehouse

A worker was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse late Friday evening.

Police in Virginia's Chesterfield County were called to the area after reports of a shooting at around 9:35 p.m. Sources told Scripps News Richmond an employee followed a trail of blood outside the Amazon building where they heard a gunshot.

A female employee was later found with a gunshot wound, Scripps News Richmond reported.



SCENE VIDEO: Worker killed in parking lot of Virginia Amazon facility

Company officials said the worker was an employee of a delivery service partner that contracts with Amazon.

"We’re deeply troubled by this terrible incident and are offering support to our team and partners based at our Richmond-area delivery station," officials with Amazon said. "This is an active investigation, and we’re cooperating with the Chesterfield County Police Department so we defer further comment to them at this time."

Amazon officials said other workers were sent home and shifts Saturday evening were canceled at the facility. Employees would receive their wages, company officials said.

Police said their investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This story was originally published by Jon Burkett at Scripps News Richmond.