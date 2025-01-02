Suspects in Vegas explosion, New Orleans attack served at same Army base, sources say

The Colorado Springs resident suspected of detonating a Tesla Cybertruck in front of a Las Vegas hotel and the Texas man accused of driving a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans served at the same military base, sources told Scripps News Denver.

Authorities were investigating the link as a possible connection between the two New Year's Day attacks, those sources said.

Matthew Livelsberger is accused of renting a Cybertruck in Colorado Springs, driving it to Nevada and packing it with firework mortars and gas cans before exploding it in front of the Trump International Hotel in Vegas Wednesday morning, killing himself and injuring seven others. Shamsud-Din Jabbar is suspected of plowing through a crowd of New Year’s revelers in the French Quarter hours earlier, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens more in an attack that sent shockwaves through a famous New Year's destination the morning of a scheduled College Football Playoff game.

Both men were confirmed to be Army veterans in the aftermath of the attacks – both of which were being investigated as possible acts of terrorism.

Teams of federal agents have been scouring every location tied to Jabbar for more than 24 hours now. Jabbar, a Texas native who served more than a decade in the Army, reportedly recorded a series of videos in which he said he wanted to kill his family and join Isis in the hours before he sped onto busy Bourbon Street with a rented pickup truck.

This article was written by Tony Kovaleski and Landon Haaf for Scripps News Denver.