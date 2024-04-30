Substitute teacher arrested after fight with high school student is caught on camera

Video taken at a Las Vegas high school last week that shows an altercation between a student and a teacher has now led to an arrest.

Re'Kwon Smith, 27, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery with substantial bodily harm and disturbance of school, the Clark County School District Police Department announced. Sources told Scripps News Las Vegas the student is recovering in a local hospital after the fight.

Video of the altercation showed Smith and the student throwing punches at one another before the student was knocked to the ground.

This video shows the fight between a substitute teacher and a student at Valley High School:

Teacher-student fight at Valley High School caught on camera

Andrew Acevez, a junior at Valley High School, told us he watched the fight happen.

"I see a teacher fighting a student, I'm like, 'Wow,'" Acevez said. "And then the teacher is just standing over him, just slapping him, saying stuff to him, and I'm like, 'Wow, that's crazy.'"

Police noted Smith was employed with the school district since November 2023. In light of his arrest, Smith "will be removed from CCSD's substitute pool and is no longer eligible to serve as a substitute in the district," police stated.

Valley High School Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter sent parents the following statement:

"As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. We are aware of an altercation involving a staff member and a student.



The information is preliminary, however, please know that CCSDPD is investigating the matter. Once we have information to share we will be sure to update our community.



As always if you have any questions or concerns about your child, please contact the school at (702) 799-5450." Kimberly Perry-Carter, Valley High School Principal

CCSD sent Scripps News Las Vegas the following statement, saying additional information will be provided regarding the investigation once it becomes available.

"CCSD does not tolerate violence of any kind. Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect. Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken." Clark County School District

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas.