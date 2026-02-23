Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to murder in the killing of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, entered the plea on his behalf as he stood behind glass in a custody area of a packed Los Angeles courtroom.

Reiner, 32, the third of Rob Reiner's four children, has been held without bail since his arrest hours after the actor-director and his wife of 36 years were found dead with stab wounds on Dec. 14 at their home in the upscale Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

Reiner appeared in court in an enclosed custody area with his head shaved and wearing brown jail clothes. He talked to his lawyer briefly before the judge began the brief hearing. He spoke only to answer yes to a question from the judge. He was not wearing the suicide prevention smock he wore in his first court appearance in December.

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian said his office is still awaiting a full autopsy report in the case, but all other evidence has been turned over to the defense.

Reiner's not guilty plea is common for criminal defendants at this stage of the case, whatever their longer-term plan might be.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, died from "multiple sharp force injuries," the LA County Medical Examiner said in initial findings. Authorities said they were killed hours before the bodies were discovered. A court order has prevented the release of more details. Authorities have said nothing about possible motives.

Prosecutors have said they have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty for Nick Reiner, who is eligible for it under the charges.

Reiner's previous attorney, the high-profile private lawyer Alan Jackson, had to quit the case at the previous hearing in January because of what he called circumstances beyond his and his client's control. He said legal ethics would not allow him to say why, but in parting he adamantly declared outside the courthouse that "pursuant to the laws of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."

Jackson did not elaborate but said the conclusion came after weeks of intensive investigation before his team had to hand the case off. He said he wanted to push back against false reporting on the case.

It's not clear who hired Jackson to represent Reiner or who was paying the bill. Generally, defendants use public defenders when they can't afford a private attorney.

Rob Reiner was a prolific director whose work included some of the most memorable and endlessly watchable movies of the 1980s and '90s. His credits included "This is Spinal Tap," "Stand By Me," "A Few Good Men," and "When Harry Met Sally… ," during whose production he met photographer Michele Singer and married her soon after.

