Police report multiple casualties in Minneapolis active incident

Police in Minneapolis responded to an active incident in the city's Whittier neighborhood that first responders described as a "fluid situation" on Thursday evening. The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed at least four civilians and two police officers were injured.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area of the city at 22nd and Blaisdell as law enforcement responded, according to a message posted to social media.

Few additional details were provided by police late on Thursday night, including confirmation of the exact condition of the casualties involved.

Lt. Jill Frankfurth with Minnesota State Patrol told CNNthat state police were working with authorities at the scene.

Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement posted to X, "The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.