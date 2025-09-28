2 dead, multiple injured after gunman opens fire and sets Michigan church ablaze

A man opened fire during Sunday services at a Michigan church, leaving at least two victims dead and several others wounded.

Police Chief William Renye identified the suspect as 40-year-old Thomas Sanford of the nearby town of Burton. Police say he crashed his vehicle through the front doors of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township. He then got out of the car and began shooting.

Renye said officers responded to the scene within less than a minute and killed Sanford in the church parking lot .

Investigators believe the suspect ignited the blaze that tore through the church after the shooting. Thick smoke and flames poured from the building for hours before crews brought the fire under control.

“We do believe we will find some additional victims once we find the area where the fire was,” Renye said.

Eyewitness describes Michigan church shooting

As of Sunday afternoon, authorities said one victim remains in critical condition while seven others are said to be stable.

In a post on his Truth Social account, President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the situation and federal authorities are on the scene providing support to state and local officials.

"The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn," the president stated. "This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her heart was broken for the Grand Blanc community, calling the violence "unacceptable."