Authorities release audio records of 911 calls during Apalachee school shooting

Scripps News is reviewing audio records of the response to the Apalachee High School shooting in Winders, Georgia on September 4.

The released materials include audio from 911 calls and first responder radio traffic. In them, police and medical personnel respond to the call of an active shooter, announce that they have the shooter in custody and coordinate the extraction of injured victims. Responders can be heard calling for ambulances and sweeping room to room to identify victims and people who were sheltering in place.

In 911 calls, residents are heard asking for information about reports of a shooter at the school and asking for information about reuniting with evacuated students and staff. Some callers reported threats on social media about a possible shooting at a vigil following the initial incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.