At least 4 killed in shooting at a Kentucky home, at least 3 were left in critical condition

FLORENCE, Ky. — Four people are dead and three others were taken to area hospitals in critical condition after a shooting in the Kentucky town of Florence, just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police said at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of an active shooter inside a residence. Officers reported a suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Florence police said multiple people were found with gunshot wounds, and four of the victims were found dead at the scene. Three other victims were taken to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, in critical condition. Updates on their conditions were not immediately known by early Saturday afternoon.

Scripps News Cincinnati spoke to a neighbor who said he was at a party at a home with his family. The witness said that around 2:15 a.m., after he left a party, he said he heard what he first thought were fireworks.

Police said they quickly located a suspect after the shooting who fled the scene in a vehicle and police attempted a traffic stop. The suspect drove off in the vehicle and a police pursuit began before the suspect drove into a ditch coming to a stop.

Officers said they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Cincinnati where he was pronounced dead. Police had not released the identity of the suspect or the victims by Saturday afternoon.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public, and said their investigation found their only suspect acted alone.

