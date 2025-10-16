Brewers fan fired from job after threatening to 'call ICE' on Dodgers fan in viral video

A Milwaukee woman was fired from her job after a video went viral showing her suggesting she would call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a Los Angeles Dodgers fan at a playoff baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The incident, captured on video and viewed more than 4 million times on Instagram, shows Shannon Kobylarczyk telling Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado that ICE should be called on him during the game in Milwaukee.

"Call ICE. Call ICE. I'm a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. War veteran," Fosado replied in the video. "Two wars. ICE is not going to do nothing to me."

Watch: Milwaukee Brewers fan fired after saying she would call 'ICE' on Dodgers fan

Milwaukee Brewers fan fired after saying she would call 'ICE' on Dodgers fan

The confrontation seemingly began when Fosado could be heard on video asking why everyone was "so quiet" while recording nearby fans. Kobylarczyk was then seen stating that "real men drink beer" before making the comment about calling ICE.

"You know what, let's call ICE," Kobylarczyk said.

Fosado continued to engage with Kobylarczyk from behind the camera, even seeming to sarcastically encourage her to call ICE on him. The video ended shortly after she swiped at Fosado, and he could be heard calling her an “idiot.”

It’s unclear if the interaction continued after that.

ManpowerGroup Milwaukee, Kobylarczyk's former employer, confirmed they were aware of the video and placed her on immediate leave while investigating the incident. The company announced that Kobylarczyk was "no longer with the organization" as a result of their investigation.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin also confirmed that Kobylarczyk resigned from the board of directors on Oct. 15, effective immediately.

The Scripps News Group in Milwaukee also reached out to both Fosado and Kobylarczyk for comment. Fosado granted permission to use the video but did not provide a comment. Kobylarczyk did not respond.

This story was originally published by Jay Sirkin with the Scripps News Group in Milwaukee.