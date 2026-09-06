Prime Air 767 cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami, striking multiple vehicles

An Amazon cargo aircraft overran the runway during a landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, striking multiple vehicles on a road surrounding the airport, officials said.

“Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing,” an X post from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says.

More than 60 fire units responded to the scene to put out the fire and assess patients. It’s unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

“This is a fast-moving situation and we’re still gathering details,” Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement to CNN. “We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened.”

Amazon is “doing everything we can to support those affected,” the statement continued.

The 32-year-old Boeing 767 was flying from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and landed on runway 30, which is more than 9,000 feet long, according to FAA data.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is gathering information about the crash and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

It’s not clear why the plane was unable to stop before the end of the runway. A review of air traffic control audio by CNN shows the pilots did not declare an emergency before the landing.

Later, inspection crews reported there were no aircraft parts or debris found on the runway, but the plane damaged navigational equipment when it left the pavement.

All runways at the airport are closed and a ground stop is in effect, according to an airport spokesperson who identified the plane as a Prime Air flight.

“21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time,” the FAA said in a statement to CNN.

21 Air is a cargo carrier with an operations center in Miami that performs flights for companies like Amazon and DHL using Boeing 767 aircraft.

Runway excursions – when airplanes go off the runway – are the number one incident involving airplanes worldwide, according to data from the International Air Transport Association.

The runways at Miami International, like many airports, have a designated safety area that serves as a buffer in case excursions occur.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry and Nayeli Jaramillo-Plata contributed to this report.

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