Authorities search for missing retired Air Force general in New Mexico

Authorities in New Mexico are searching for a retired Air Force general who was reported missing Friday.

Retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, was last seen in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood around 11 a.m., according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for McCasland. In New Mexico, the alerts are used for missing people age 50 or older when there is a clear indication of “irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties,” such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Authorities say the alert does not necessarily indicate the person is a victim of a crime.

“Our priority is finding Mr. McCasland safely,” said Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen. “Our investigators and search teams are working continuously, and we’re coordinating closely with our local, state, and federal partners."

The sheriff’s office is asking residents near McCasland’s home to check home security footage from Friday, Feb. 27, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for any sign of him. The agency said unedited video files can be uploaded to its evidence website.

McCasland previously commanded the Phillips Research Site of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base.