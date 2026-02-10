A 15-week 'Walk for Peace' concludes with Buddhist monks' arrival in Washington

A group of Buddhist monks reached Washington, D.C., Tuesday, walking single file across a bridge over the Potomac River to cap a 15-week trek from Texas that has captivated the country. They received an extensive police escort, and drew overflow, admiring crowds at two venues.

The monks in their saffron robes have become fixtures on social media, along with their rescue dog Aloka. After spending Monday night in Arlington, Virginia, they crossed over the Chain Bridge into the District of Columbia shortly after 8 a.m.

They walk to advocate for peace, and their simple message has resonated across the U.S. as a welcome respite from conflict and political division. Thousands gathered along Southern roadsides — often in unusually chilly weather — to watch the monks’ quiet procession that began in late October.

Large crowds greeted them as they began their two-day stay in Washington. The Metropolitan Police Department issued a traffic advisory announcing there would be “rolling road closures” along the monks' route to ensure safety for them and spectators.

A respectful silence greets the monks

Nearly 3,500 people packed American University’s Bender Arena for the monks’ first public stop in Washington. But no raucous sports cheers greeted them: Spectators remained silent as they walked into the arena, as a sign of respect for the monks and their quest for peace.

“This walk is very meaningful. This walk could change our life. How many of us are willing to walk to bring world peace?” the Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group’s charismatic and soft-spoken leader, told the crowd.

Pannakara entered the arena with Aloka, a celebrity in his own right, who rested on a blanket that organizers had placed on the basketball court.

The trek has had its perils. In November outside Houston, the monks were walking on the side of a highway when their escort vehicle was hit by a truck. Two monks were injured; Venerable Maha Dam Phommasan had his leg amputated.

Phommasan, abbot of a temple in Snellville, Georgia, rejoined the monks near Washington and entered American University’s arena in a wheelchair.

The monks won devotees along the way

Phommasan’s return was moving for Jackson Vaughn, 33, a wheelchair user since 2024. He has been traveling beside the monks for a week, since they came through his hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“There are many things happening in the world,” said Vaughn, who was among the crowd at the university entrance. “To see people gathering peacefully and setting an example, I think, is a wonderful thing.”

He was grateful to fellow travelers who helped him navigate icy roads.

“I have been on this journey of trying to find my independence,” Vaughn said. “But this really shows how connected we really are.”

The monks stopped at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon and were expected to appear at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. As they moved between venues, they were joined by a number of other monks from diverse locations. Police on bicycles and in vehicles provided an escort.

“It is overwhelming for us,” Pannakara said, standing before thousands of people on the steps of the cathedral.

Flanked by dozens of faith leaders across traditions — including Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde who helped host the interfaith reception — Pannakara said he was moved by their shared cause for peace.

“This is the moment I will remember for the rest of my life," he said. "And I hope you do the same.”

Kristin Williams, 42, brought her two children, ages 8 and 10, to view the procession outside the cathedral.

“I wanted them to not just witness history but witness the power of coming together," she said. "The movement they’ve been building for the past couple of months has been really powerful to watch grow.”

The trek is a ‘spiritual offering’

Nineteen monks began the 2,300-mile journey from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth on Oct. 26, 2025. They came from Theravada Buddhist monasteries around the globe, led by Pannakara, who is vice president of the Fort Worth temple.

The monks have been surprised to see their message transcend ideologies. Millions have followed them online, and crowds have greeted them at numerous venues, from a church in Opelika, Alabama, to City Hall in Richmond, Virginia.

While in the U.S. capital, they plan to submit a request to lawmakers to declare Vesak — Buddha’s birthday — a national holiday. But, Pannakara and others have emphasized that is not the goal of the walk.

Long Si Dong, a spokesperson for the temple, said the walk is neither a political movement nor is it focused on advocacy or legislation.

“It’s a spiritual offering, an invitation to live peace through everyday actions, mindful steps and open hearts,” he said. “We believe when peace is cultivated within, it naturally ripples outward into society.”

They walked for 108 days

Peace walks are a cherished tradition in Theravada Buddhism. Pannakara first encountered Aloka, a former stray whose name means “divine light” in Sanskrit, during a 112-day journey across India in 2022.

Some of the monks, including Pannakara, have walked barefoot or in socks for most of the journey to Washington, to feel the ground directly and be present in the moment. As they have pressed on through snow and cold, they’ve at times donned winter boots.

The monks practice and teach Vipassana meditation, an ancient Indian technique taught by the Buddha as core to attaining enlightenment. It focuses on the mind-body connection, observing breath and physical sensations to understand reality, impermanence and suffering.

On Tuesday, the monks will complete 108 days of walking. It’s a sacred number in Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism. It represents spiritual completion, cosmic order and the wholeness of existence.

The monks’ return trip should be less arduous. After an appearance at Maryland’s Capitol, a bus will take them back to Texas, where they expect to arrive in downtown Fort Worth early on Saturday.

From there, the monks will walk together again, traversing 6 miles to the temple where their trip began.