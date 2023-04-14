Universal Music tells streaming services to block AI from access

Universal Music Group is asking music streaming services to block artificial intelligence from using its music.

AI uses found material to "train" the technology, and UMG is asking streaming platforms that host music not to allow AI, as the world's largest music company has been reportedly sending a number of take down requests.

UMG wrote, "We will not hesitate to take steps to protect our rights and those of our artists."

As the Financial Times reported, Google has recently developed a tool called MusicLM, but did not release the product for fear of "potential misappropriation of creative content."

Universal is asking streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple, not to permit AI to use melodies or lyrics from songs it has copyrighted.

The company said in an email, "We have become aware that certain AI systems might have been trained on copyrighted content without obtaining the required consents from, or paying compensation to, the rights holders who own or produce the content."

UMG said, "We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators."

"We expect our platform partners will want to prevent their services from being used in ways that harm artists," the statement said.

