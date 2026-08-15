Two people drown in 11-Mile Reservoir in two weeks; Park County Sheriff urges safety on the water

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two deaths on Eleven Mile Reservoir within two weeks have prompted the Park County Sheriff's Office to remind the community that proper safety measures could mean life or death when on the water.

On August 6, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) recovered a man who had drowned while kayaking during high winds.

CPW says that his kayak had flipped, and his ill-fitting life jacket covered the man's face when he fell into the water. Officers attempted CPR on him for over an hour, but he succumbed to his injuries.

He died around 4:30 p.m. on that Thursday.

The second victim drowned on Friday, August 14, according to CPW.

CPW, the Hartsel Fire Protection District, the South Park Ambulance District, and the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a water rescue for two people who had fallen off of a paddle board they were sharing.

When officers arrived, they were able to find one of the victims, who was saved by a bystander, and brought to shore.

Officers spent hours searching for the other person. He was eventually found hours later in the water.

CPW is still investigating this situation and says they suspect alcohol and weather are factors in this incident.

Investigators say they found one life jacket, but it was not worn and was found on shore.

Park County Sheriff's Office stated on Saturday morning that their condolences go to the families of the victims, and that these tragedies can serve as a reminder.

Please take water safety seriously:



Wear a life jacket that fits properly, is sized correctly, and is appropriate for the activities you're doing.

Stay sober while on the water.

Pay attention to the weather and the water. Weather conditions can change quickly in Colorado, and if conditions look unsafe, stay out of the water.

Keep an eye on one another.

Have a way to call for help.

Know your limitations.

Colorado has some of the most beautiful reservoirs, mountains, and waterways, and it's important to remember that we can enjoy them safely.

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