Yearly sun glare safety detours on eastbound I-70 at Floyd Hill scheduled to begin in November

DENVER — The yearly morning detours of eastbound Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill due to sun glare will begin in just a few weeks and will last through February, officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday.

"Bright mornings may require eastbound Interstate 70 detours at Floyd Hill (approximately Mile Points 244 to 248 – east of Idaho Springs)," from sunrise to about 8:30 a.m., CDOT officials said in a news release.

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The detours are put in place on a day-by-day basis, depending on the conditions. On sunny mornings, CDOT and Colorado State Patrol will detour traffic along the interstate as a safety precaution, as the glare can blind drivers.

Formerly referred to as a sun glare closure, a sun glare detour does not stop traffic, but reroutes vehicles off eastbound I-70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill, where drivers can continue east on US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon or take the eastbound frontage road (US 40) to re-enter I-70 at Beaver Brook (Exit 248), according to CDOT officials. Drivers traveling along eastbound I-70 should prepare for delays of up to an hour when detours are in place.

"The eastbound sun glare can become blinding for drivers, especially when there is leftover moisture on the roadway from a storm or from pre-storm road treatment materials," CDOT officials said. "On top of that, mountain driving conditions include steep hills, sharp turns, and possibly wildlife crossing the highway. This is a unified effort between CSP and CDOT to keep motorists as safe as possible."

State transportation officials said a safety traffic hold in preparation for these sun glare detours will take place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Colorado State Patrol

Drivers headed east on I-70 can learn about the latest info on sun glares on the overhead message boards beginning east of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel, or by visiting COtrip.org.

This year, the first closure could happen as early as Nov. 1.

"The sun’s angle, in combination with the hill and the highway’s configuration, can create a blinding sun glare for drivers as they head eastbound up Floyd Hill (about Mile Points 244 to 248 – east of Idaho Springs)," CDOT said. "The intense sun glare occurs as far east as Genesee beginning around sunrise and lasting until around 8:30 a.m."