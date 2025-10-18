Two drivers killed on Hwy 287 in Larimer County after reported drunk driver struck vehicle head-on

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two drivers were killed on Highway 287 in Larimer County Friday evening after a reported drunk driver crossed into the opposite lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

The crash happened around 6:18 p.m. on Highway 287 at Red Mountain Road.

**ROAD CLOSURE**(Larimar County, CO) - US 287 is closed in BOTH directions due to a crash at County Road 86 (18 miles north of Laporte) at Mile Point 373. Choose alternate routes. Expect delays. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen. Check https://t.co/E7d3MpLbVZ for… pic.twitter.com/2K3wBEt6Aa — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 18, 2025

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a citizen called 911 roughly three minutes before the crash and reported a northbound 2018 Honda Accord for potential drunk driving.

A 1987 Chevrolet Suburban was heading southbound on Highway 287 when the northbound Honda crossed into the southbound lane. The Suburban driver tried to avoid the crash and struck a guardrail before being hit head-on by the Honda, according to CSP.

The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire, trapping the drivers inside.

Colorado State Patrol

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CSP said. The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release their identities once their next-of-kin have been notified.

CSP's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash.

Highway 287 is shut down in both directions at Red Mountain Highway. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

For the latest updates on the road reopening, visit COtrip.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.