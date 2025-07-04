Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Uber, MADD partnering to offer discounted rides through Fourth of July weekend

DENVER — Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are partnering to prevent impaired driving this Fourth of July weekend by offering discounted rides.

From July 4 through July 7, Denver riders can take 25% off two rides (up to $8) using the promo code "RIDESAFE2025." The promotion is available while supplies last, according to Uber, and can only be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2019 and 2023, 2,653 people were killed in crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period. Roughly 40% of the drivers killed in those crashes were drunk, according to the agency.

NHTSA offers these tips to celebrate safely this holiday weekend:

  • If you plan to drink, make a plan ahead of time for a sober ride home.
  • Even if you’ve had only one drink, let someone who hasn’t been drinking take you home. A sober driver is one who does not drink at all, not the one who’s had the least to drink.
  • If you’re hosting a Fourth of July gathering, help the designated drivers out by making sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, safely pull over and call 911.
  • Always wear your seat belt.

