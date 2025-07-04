Uber, MADD partnering to offer discounted rides through Fourth of July weekend

DENVER — Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are partnering to prevent impaired driving this Fourth of July weekend by offering discounted rides.

From July 4 through July 7, Denver riders can take 25% off two rides (up to $8) using the promo code "RIDESAFE2025." The promotion is available while supplies last, according to Uber, and can only be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2019 and 2023, 2,653 people were killed in crashes over the Fourth of July holiday period. Roughly 40% of the drivers killed in those crashes were drunk, according to the agency.

NHTSA offers these tips to celebrate safely this holiday weekend:

