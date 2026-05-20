Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on I-25 at Crystal Valley Parkway, CSP says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 about two miles south of Plum Creek Road Wednesday morning, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

CSP reported that people began calling 911 to report the crash near Crystal Valley Parkway around 5:12 a.m.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber provides the latest update on this crash in the video below.

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on I-25 at Crystal Valley, CSP says

When troopers arrived, they found a Chevrolet pickup truck and silver Toyota sedan were involved in the crash. Based on a preliminary investigation, CSP said the driver of the Chevrolet was headed northbound in the wrong lanes, and collided with the Toyota driver, who was driving south in the southbound lanes.

The Chevrolet driver was brought to a hospital. CSP did not have any information on their injuries.

The Toyota driver was checked by paramedics at the scene, but refused transport to a hospital.

CSP said both vehicles had significant damage from the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-25 in this area were closed during the investigation. All lanes have reopened.