Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash in Aurora on NB I-225 and Smith Road, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Friday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said its patrol officers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 225 at Smith Road around 3 p.m.

According to police, a woman was riding a motorcycle northbound when she struck a vehicle in front of her that was slowing for traffic. She was then struck by a second northbound vehicle, possibly a semi-truck.

A fourth vehicle was involved in the crash, but Aurora PD did not say how.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

No other injuries were reported. All involved vehicles stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Aurora PD's Traffic Unit investigated the crash, and investigators do not believe speed or intoxication were contributing factors.

Northbound I-225 was closed for roughly two hours and reopened around 4:45 p.m.