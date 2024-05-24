Westbound I-70 closed between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne; traffic stopped east of the Tunnel

DENVER — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne due to a crash Friday afternoon that snarled traffic as people were heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Westbound I-70 was closed between Exit 216 – US 6/Loveland Pass and Exit 206 – US 6/CO 9 and Silverthorne after a pickup hauling a camper which was towing a Jeep behind it rolled over, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson.

No one was injured, the spokesperson said.

Traffic cameras in the area showed traffic backed up for miles. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the closure would last, though the CSP spokesperson said only the right lane was blocked by 4:30 p.m.

This is a breaking, developing news story and will be updated as we learn more.

