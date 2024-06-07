Westbound I-70 closed at Loveland Pass Friday morning due to crash near Silverthorne

DENVER — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel early Friday morning following a crash near Silverthorne.

The crash on the westbound lanes of I-70 occurred at the second runway truck ramp before Silverthorne, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

“They think WB 70 will be closed for long enough that they turned around the people waiting and are detouring them to Loveland Pass,” Luber said.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are open.

