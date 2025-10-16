Westbound I-70 closed at Airport Boulevard for serious crash, APD says

AURORA, Colo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Airport Boulevard due to a serious crash, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday morning.
APD is asking the public to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver begins sidewalk repairs in Berkeley neighborhood as part of city's sidewalk improvement project
Boulder cold case catalyzes one family to fight for others
You spoke, we showed up: Denver7 takes Fort Collins concerns to City Hall and beyond
Officials identify suspect, uninvolved driver killed after pursuit ends in crash in Clear Creek Co.
DPS sounding alarm on budget concerns amid low enrollment, funding cuts
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.