Westbound I-70 closed at Airport Boulevard for serious crash, APD says

AURORA, Colo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Airport Boulevard due to a serious crash, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday morning.

APD is asking the public to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

