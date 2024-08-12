Westbound 6th Ave. closed at Wadsworth Blvd. due to multi-vehicle crash; long delays expected, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Travelers should expect long delays on westbound 6th Ave. in Lakewood after a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes at Wadsworth Blvd. Monday afternoon.

Lakewood police posted about the multi-vehicle crash shortly after noon Monday, saying W. 6th Ave “will be closed westbound until further notice.”

Few details about the crash were released by police – including how many vehicles were involved and what the severity of the injuries were for those involved in the crash – with officials only asking drivers to avoid the area and to plan accordingly during the afternoon commute.

“If driving westbound, you will need to exit northbound Wadsworth Blvd, and to get back on W 6th Ave you would need to make your way to Garrison,” police said.

It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last.