US 6 closed in both directions between Keystone and A-Basin due to crash, CDOT says

Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 15:49:35-04

DENVER – Both directions of US 6 have been shut down between Keystone and A-Basin due to a crash, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials said Tuesday.

The crash involving a commercial motor vehicle occurred sometime before 1:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of milepost 220, CDOT officials said.

It's not clear if there are any injuries.

The road is closed from milepost 220 to milepost 228.7.

CDOT said drivers should expect delays in the area. All traffic exiting Arapahoe Basin Ski Area must go east.

