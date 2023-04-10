US 6 closed in both directions between Golden and Highway 119 due to major crash in the area

DENVER – A major crash Monday morning closed US 6 in both directions between Golden and Highway 119, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The department said the closure was due to “safety concerns.” No other information about the nature of the crash was immediately released.

To get around, Luber suggests using I-70 to get to Morrison all the way up to the bottom of Floyd Hill, then take Highway 6 back to Highway 119 to get back to the central City/Black Hawk to get back to Highway 6.

