US 550 to shut down between Silverton and Purgatory Thursday night due to expected heavy snow

DENVER — US 550 will shut down in both directions between Silverton and Purgatory starting Thursday night as state transportation officials brace for heavy snow that could drop up to two inches per hour.

The US 550 Coal Bank and Molas Passes will close at 8 p.m. from just north of Purgatory and Cascade (mile point 53) to Silverton (mile point 70) “due to the intensity of snowfall expected tonight,” a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Thursday.

Red Mountain Pass north of Silverton to Ouray will be plowed and remain open overnight, CDOT officials said.

Colorado Department of Transportation

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for snow accumulations between 10 and 2 inches and wind gusts as high as 50 mph starting from midnight Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Areas under the warning include Steamboat Springs, Vail, Aspen, Telluride, Cortez, Durango and Pagosa Springs. The San Juans are particularly favored for heavy snow, officials said.

National Weather Service in Boulder

Coloradans traveling through warned area were advised by CDOT to be prepared for treacherous road conditions and additional winter safety closures – especially at higher elevations – along all southwest Colorado mountain passes including US 160 Wolf Creek, US 550 Red Mountain/Molas/CoalBank, CO 145 Lizard Head and CO 149 Slumgullion.

South-central mountain passes like US 50 Monarch, US 160 La Veta and CO 114 Cochetopa, will see travel impacts as well, officials said.

Coal Bank and Molas passes are expected to be opened by mid-day Friday after winter maintenance operations are complete in the morning, state department officials said.