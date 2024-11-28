US 50 closed near Howard due to rockslide, Colorado State Patrol says

DENVER — Drivers in south-central Colorado heading for Thanksgiving with family should consider finding other ways to get to their destination if traveling near Howard.
That’s because a rockslide west of Howard has closed US 50 at milepost 231 “for an extended amount of time,” according to the Colorado State Patrol.
There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.
Drivers were asked to check CoTrip for up-to-date information.
