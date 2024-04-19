Watch Now
US 40 closed in both directions between Winter Park Drive and Empire Junction

At least one person killed in head-on crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol in Golden
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 19, 2024
GOLDEN, Colo. — At least one person was killed in a head-on collision on US 40, causing a full closure of the highway Friday afternoon.

Both directions of the highway were closed between Winter Park Dr. and I-70/Empire Junction shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CSP Golden officials said there was no estimated time for the reopening of the highway. Drivers looking for an alternate route should take westbound I-70 to Silverthorne and Highway 9 north to US 40.

