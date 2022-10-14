Watch Now
Crash between two semis closes US 34 in both directions at I-25 in Loveland

Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 14, 2022
LOVELAND, Colo. — A crash between two semis on U.S. 34 closed the highway in both directions at Interstate 25 early Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash between the two semis was reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. One of those semis ended up catching fire, CSP officials said.

U.S. 34 was closed eastbound at Boyd Lake Ave. while the westbound lanes were closed at Centerra, the Loveland Police Department said in a tweet.

Traffic was being diverted from the 402 over to CR13 to Highway 392 and back to the byway, officials from the Colorado State Patrol said.

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.

