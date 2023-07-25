Two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 leaves at least one dead just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel, CSP says

DENVER – A two-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel left resulted in at least one person dead Tuesday morning, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson.

The crash happened at around 8:34 a.m. at mile post 218, according to CSP Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. No details about what type of vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured were immediately available.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation suggest taking Highway 9 to Highway 40 via Kremmling/Berthoud Pass or Highway 91 south to Leadville and on to Highway 285.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for several hours at the Silverthorne exit. It reopened around noon.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 25, 8am