Three-vehicle crash at Weld County intersection sends 6 to hospital

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six people were brought to a hospital following a three-vehicle crash at a Weld County intersection near Interstate 25 on Wednesday.

The Firestone Police Department said their preliminary investigation found that a semi truck had been traveling northbound on the East I-25 Frontage Road near Firestone Boulevard when a pickup truck driver headed southbound turned in front of the semi. The semi driver hit the pickup broadside, swerved to the right and collided with a third vehicle, police said.

First responders worked to remove one person who was trapped in a vehicle, according to the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District.

Between the three cars, six people were brought to local hospitals. Some of them were in serious condition at the time, the police department said.

The intersection remained closed for several hours.

Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District

The crash remains under investigation. Anybody who witnessed the crash or has video of it is asked to call 720-652-4222 and speak with a Firestone police officer.

"This is an important reminder to use caution at intersections, carefully assess approaching traffic, and avoid rushing turns," the department said. "Taking an extra moment to ensure the roadway is clear can help prevent serious crashes."