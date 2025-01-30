Snowy weather leads to several crashes on the Eastern Plains Thursday morning

DENVER — Snowy conditions on the Eastern Plains forced the closures of several highways, snarling traffic early Thursday morning.

Travel Alerts were issued by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) for at least three highways Thursday morning: I-70, US 40 and Highway 86.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed one mile west of Limon due to a jackknifed semi that was blocking the road, according to CDOT officials.

CDOT cameras near the crash showed at least one patrol car at the scene with several semis stalled behind it. By 11 a.m., both of the eastbound lanes had reopened to traffic.

US 40 was closed in both directions between Limon and Kit Carson due to a semi-truck crash and spilled load. The highway was since reopened.

Highway 86 was closed in both directions between Limon and Kiowa “due to adverse conditions,” CDOT said. The highway had reopened to traffic by 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Boulder warned late Thursday morning that slick and icy roads remained south and east of Denver as our latest storm moves out of the area.

Snow is causing slick and icy roads south and east of Denver. For the latest road conditions from CDOT call 511 or go to their website at https://t.co/uoUwxQXFoP. #cowx pic.twitter.com/7Hs5YBvq8o — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 30, 2025

Weather service officials advised travelers to check road conditions by calling 511 or going to cotrip.org.