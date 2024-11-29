Six hospitalized with unknown injuries, including children, following two-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Six people were hospitalized, including two children, following a two-vehicle crash in Adams County on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Jeep and a Ford Escape on E. 120th Ave. and Potomac at around 3:32 p.m.

The initial investigation shows that the Jeep was traveling on Potomac and “disregarded a traffic control device entering the intersection.” The Jeep’s front end then struck the side of the Ford, and the driver and passenger of the Jeep were ejected from the vehicle. Both were taken to area hospitals for possible critical injuries, troopers said in a news release.

The driver, passenger, and two children of the Ford were also transported to an area hospital, CSP troopers said.

E. 120th Ave. was closed for the crash investigation. It’s not clear when the road will reopen to traffic.

The crash is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. If you witnessed the crash or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501.