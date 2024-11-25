Shuttle buses replacing A Line near Denver International Airport stops due to ‘trespasser on tracks’

DENVER — A trespasser on the tracks of RTD’s “Train to the Plane” forced the transportation district to halt service at stops near the airport and instead bus people in to their destination Monday afternoon.

The Regional Transportation District in a social media post announced the disruption shortly before 1:30 p.m., saying shuttle buses would be replacing the A Line at three stops near Denver International Airport, its last stop, due to a “trespasser on the tracks.”

Weather News Colorado mountain snow expected to interfere with Thanksgiving travel this week Robert Garrison

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

The affected stops include the Peoria Station, the 40th/Airport – Gateway Park Station, and the 61st/Peña Station.

Service was expected to be impacted “until later today,” RTD officials said, with no estimated time of when service would resume at those affected stops.