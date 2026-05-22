Section of Highway 62 in southwest Colorado closes after part of modular home falls off trailer

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A portion of Highway 62 in San Miguel County is closed after half a modular home fell off a trailer early Friday morning.

Around 6:48 a.m., troopers with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash involving a modular home on a flatbed trailer on Highway 62, about nine miles east of Placerville and 10 miles west of Ridgway.



CSP reported that half of the home had fallen off the trailer and crashed onto the road. Both directions of Highway 62 were blocked.

Nobody was injured.

Colorado State Patrol

The cause of the crash is under investigation, CSP said.

It's not clear when the highway will reopen, but a crane has arrived at the scene to try to move the crash.

Highway 62 is closed at County Road 62X.

"(The) road will be closed several hours for recovery and clean up operations," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation's map.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office offered a few alternate routes for drivers. For those traveling from Placerville to Ridgway, take a right onto County Road 56V (Green Meadows Lane, near milemarker 4) and then turn left onto County Road 58P to get back to Highway 62. Drivers traveling from Ridgway to Placerville turn should turn left on left onto County Road 58P (near milemarker 11 on Highway 62) and then turn right onto County Road 56V or follow County Road 58P to Highway 145 in Sawpit.

This story will be updated once we learn more.