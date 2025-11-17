Rollover crash partially closes C-470 at Platte Canyon in Jefferson County, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A rollover crash has partially closed C-470 in Jefferson County as the Monday evening rush hour gets underway.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol were on scene of the crash at C-470 and Platte Canyon shortly after 4 p.m.

Denver7

Both directions were experiencing partial closures, and heavy traffic was being reported in both dictions, deputies said in a social media post.

Deputies ask that driver avoid the area and find an alternate route.