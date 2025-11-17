Rollover crash partially closes C-470 at Platte Canyon in Jefferson County, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A rollover crash has partially closed C-470 in Jefferson County as the Monday evening rush hour gets underway.
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol were on scene of the crash at C-470 and Platte Canyon shortly after 4 p.m.
Both directions were experiencing partial closures, and heavy traffic was being reported in both dictions, deputies said in a social media post.
Deputies ask that driver avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Advocates call for action as CO's older population grows, care gets expensive
FAA changes Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport flight paths, but noise still a community concern
A solution to the childcare shortage: Nederland celebrates milestone in new facility construction
Downtown Greeley eatery struggles as construction drives away longtime customers
Older Coloradans find community and fill crucial staffing gaps in early childhood classrooms
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.