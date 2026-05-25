Rollover crash on Federal and east I-76 sends 3 to hospital; northbound Federal closed just south of I-76

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A rollover crash in Adams County sent three people to the hospital this Memorial Day, fire officials said Monday.

The crash, involving three vehicles, occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the area of Federal Boulevard and Interstate 76.

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Adams County Fire officials said one person had to extricated from their vehicle and three others were sent to the hospital. The conditions of all four people were not immediately available.

The northbound lanes of Federal were shut down just south of I-76.