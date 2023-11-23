Pedestrian struck, killed on Federal Blvd. and 60th Ave. in unincorporated Adams County

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thanksgiving morning in unincorporated Adams County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on northbound Federal Blvd. and 60th Ave., according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

Northbound Federal Blvd. is closed at 60th Ave. for a fatal auto-pedestrian accident. The closure is expected to last for several hours as Colorado State Patrol conducts the investigation.



Please use alternate routes if needing to travel through the area. pic.twitter.com/yNqvITg5ht — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 23, 2023

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The suspect vehicle, which did not stop to render aid to the pedestrian after the crash, was later found. Moltrer could not say whether a suspect was arrested in connection with this deadly crash.

The northbound lanes of Federal were closed from about 3:13 a.m. to just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

