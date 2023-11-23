Watch Now
Pedestrian struck, killed on Federal Blvd. and 60th Ave. in unincorporated Adams County

Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 13:20:34-05

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thanksgiving morning in unincorporated Adams County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on northbound Federal Blvd. and 60th Ave., according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The suspect vehicle, which did not stop to render aid to the pedestrian after the crash, was later found. Moltrer could not say whether a suspect was arrested in connection with this deadly crash.

The northbound lanes of Federal were closed from about 3:13 a.m. to just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

