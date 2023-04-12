Pedestrian struck in Englewood Wednesday morning; road closures in effect, police say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Roads are closed in a stretch of Englewood after a pedestrian was struck by a car early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Eastbound W. Hampden Ave. was closed from Jason to Inca Streets for investigation of a crash involving a pedestrian at around 6:16 a.m., a spokesperson with the Englewood Police Department.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted to Santa Fe Drive.

Someone hit a person walking across the street at Inca St and that has EB lanes of Hampden closed in Englewood at Santa Fe. It appears that the investigation will take some time to complete. WB lanes are open. pic.twitter.com/rHQqTE6ZIj — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) April 12, 2023

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.