Pedestrian struck in Englewood Wednesday morning; road closures in effect, police say

Posted at 6:51 AM, Apr 12, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Roads are closed in a stretch of Englewood after a pedestrian was struck by a car early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Eastbound W. Hampden Ave. was closed from Jason to Inca Streets for investigation of a crash involving a pedestrian at around 6:16 a.m., a spokesperson with the Englewood Police Department.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted to Santa Fe Drive.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

