One killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 34 west of Loveland; highway closed in both directions, CDOT says

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person was killed and another one injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 34 west of Loveland Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. It happened between County Road 27 and County Road 23H, two miles west of Loveland at mile point 86, the CDOT spokesperson said.

US 34 was closed in both directions and transportation officials warned people to expect delays in the area due to the crash.

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen to traffic.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 16, 11am