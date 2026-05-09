Northbound lanes of I-225 near Iliff partially closed for 2-vehicle crash; 3 people sent to hospital

AURORA, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash on northbound I-225 Friday evening sent three people to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it occurred just north of E. Iliff Avenue on I-225. The northbound lanes in this area are shut down, with the exception of one lane, police said.

Spokesperson Gabby Easterwood with the police department said all three people who were brought to the hospital were talking and breathing before they were transported.

Drivers should avoid this area.

This story will be updated once we learn more.